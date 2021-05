The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals kicked off the NHL Playoffs last night, with the Capitals eventually pulling out a 3-2 victory in overtime. It was a tough way for the Bruins to open the playoffs, and it felt as if they never really found their footing in this game. The Capitals did a good job of keeping the puck in the Bruins zone, while preventing the Bruins from ever getting comfortable on offense on the other end of the ice.