2021 NBA Playoffs Preview Shootaround: ‘There’s too many storylines’
Which player’s legacy is most on the line in these playoffs?. Ryan Chien: The Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid. After boasting a career high of 28 points per game, the superstar center has another chance to make some noise in the playoffs. But in the last few years, the 76ers have had little postseason success. To change the narrative, it’s about time Embiid assumes the mantle as the true leader of the No. 1 seeded team.www.dailycal.org