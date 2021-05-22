newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalin Announces Plans to Retire August 2021

By Valley Voice Contributor
ourvalleyvoice.com
 1 day ago

A press release from the Visalia Unified School District. Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalín announced today to the VUSD Board of Education and VUSD staff her plans to retire on August 31, 2021. Dr. Ravalín has served in education for 40 years. Dr. Ravalin states, “The...

www.ourvalleyvoice.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Visalia, CA
Education
City
Visalia, CA
Local
California Government
Visalia, CA
Government
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Assistant Superintendent#Medical Superintendent#School Education#Medical School#The Board Of Education#The School Board#Dr Tamara Raval N#Dr Raval N#Dr Ravalin States#Board President Guerrero#Dean#Students#Student Success#Full Time Employment#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California StateSacramento Bee

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
Tulare County, CAourvalleyvoice.com

Sierra View Teams-Up with Imperial Ambulance and Tulare County Health & Human Services in Efforts to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Porterville, CA – May 12, 2021: Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) and Imperial Ambulance have become community partners with Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency (TCHHSA) to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to the community beginning Thursday, May 13, at the Porterville Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave, Porterville, CA, 93257. This is an effort to address vaccine hesitancy and encourage community members to become vaccinated.
California Stateourvalleyvoice.com

UPHS named California Distinguished School

University Preparatory High School (UPHS) was named a California Distinguished School. The two-year honor was awarded by the California Department of Education (CDE) based on the school’s performance and progress with the state indicators specified on the California School Dashboard – indicators that include test scores, suspension rates, and conditions and climate. This spring, the CDE named 223 schools as California Distinguished Schools. UPHS had previously been named a California Distinguished School in 2019.
Tulare County, CAPorterville Recorder

Tulare County vaccinating ages 12-15

In its ongoing efforts to provide more vaccines to its residents, Tulare County is offering the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine free to children ages 12 to 15, regardless of health conditions or immigration status. Additionally, parents or guardians are asked to visit and consult with a pediatrician regarding the Pfizer vaccination.
Tulare County, CAPorterville Recorder

Sierra View, Imperial Ambulance operating local vaccination site

Tulare County Public Health has announce several of its COVID-19 community vaccination clinics are being transitioned from state oversight to other agencies. Tulare County Health and Human Services will be joined in its vaccination efforts in rural and underserved communities by Family HealthCare Network, Curative and Sierra View Hospital and Imperial Ambulance. Sierra View and Imperial Ambulance is taking over oversight of the vaccination site at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, beginning today.
Visalia, CAthesungazette.com

VUSD to return to full-day schedule by fall

VISALIA – Visalia Unified is planning for a return to a traditional schedule for students this fall. Superintendent Tamara Ravalin told the board at its April 27 meeting the district is prepared to return to full-day instruction for the 2021-22 school year and is only awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) before it begins solidifying those plans.
Tulare County, CAPorterville Recorder

COVID-19 update: Seeing yellow? It may or may not happen

When it comes to if Tulare County will move into the least restrictive tier, the yellow tier, for at least a short time, the county's top health official admitted it was speculation. Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz admitted he didn't know if the county would ever...
Visalia, CAourvalleyvoice.com

Visalia Unified honors employees of the year

Each year, Visalia Unified School District invites District staff to submit nominations for the VUSD Employee of the Year Awards. From those nominated, District administration selects one School Employee of the Year, one Administrator of the Year, and an outstanding Teacher of the Year from each level: elementary, middle, and high school.
Tulare County, CAourvalleyvoice.com

COVID-19 Community Vaccinations in Tulare County

Tulare County Public Health is organizing pop-up community vaccination clinics throughout Tulare County. Tulare County Public Health is organizing and sponsoring a variety of community-based vaccination clinics in rural and underserved communities of Tulare County. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at these community vaccination clinics, no appointment necessary. Individuals age 16 and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine and those age 18 and older can get either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is FREE and available to everyone, regardless of immigration status.
Tulare County, CAourvalleyvoice.com

COS offers upcoming classes in Office, business writing, supervisory academy

The COS Training Resource Center is offering several upcoming short-term classes. These classes include Microsoft Excel, Business Writing and Supervisory Academy. Microsoft Excel is offered at three different skill levels and will go over how to use Excel, how to enter formulas, advanced formulas, creating charts and more. These classes will be offered in two (3) hour sessions starting in May. Each 2 day training is $159 per person and includes the book, which has proven to be highly valuable to the participant. Funding is available through ETP or UpSkill Tulare County in order to pay for the training for your employees. One student at a previous Excel class said commented: “The trainer was amazing, I didn’t feel awkward and feel I learned what I needed to as I go forward with Excel”. Another participant said that the class was good and they feel like they can start using Excel now. These Excel classes are hands-on and trainees will be learning the program on a computer, following the trainer. There will be time to practice what participants are learning with the trainer present, so that questions may be asked.
Porterville, CAPorterville Recorder

COVID-19 update: Number of active cases remains unchanged

Tulare County Health and Human Services has scheduled two vaccine clinics in Porterville next week, one aimed at students and the other to provide a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A vaccination event has been scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. May 10-12 at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The event...
Tulare County, CAPorterville Recorder

PC to gradually return to in-person learning

Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib has announced plans for the school to gradually return to in-person instruction for its summer and fall sessions. In a letter in making the announcement Habib stated PC will return to “face-to-face operations” with extended in-person student service office hours beginning in June. Face She added limited in-person classes and labs will be offered on campus beginning in the summer. She also said online learning will continue.
Tulare County, CAthesungazette.com

Harmony Magnet Academy among top 4% of high schools in the nation

STRATHMORE – A “fringe rural” high school in Tulare County is among the top 4% of public high schools in the nation. U.S. News and World Report recently released its ranking of 2021 Best High Schools and Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore ranked 725 out of the 17,860 public high schools reviewed. The school ranked first in Tulare County, 99 among California high schools, 141 for charter schools and 128 for magnet schools, meaning students do not have to live within the district and are selected by a lottery system to ensure they include minority and socio-economically disadvantaged students.
Visalia, CAthesungazette.com

VUSD grads want walk-thru commencement

VISALIA – Students unhappy with last year’s drive-thru graduation ceremonies and school administrators trying to return to normal circumstances for pomp and circumstance have found a commencement the majority of students and parents can stand up and applaud for. Late last month, Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) reviewed surveys set...