Superintendent of Visalia Unified School District Dr. Tamara Ravalin Announces Plans to Retire August 2021

The COS Training Resource Center is offering several upcoming short-term classes. These classes include Microsoft Excel, Business Writing and Supervisory Academy. Microsoft Excel is offered at three different skill levels and will go over how to use Excel, how to enter formulas, advanced formulas, creating charts and more. These classes will be offered in two (3) hour sessions starting in May. Each 2 day training is $159 per person and includes the book, which has proven to be highly valuable to the participant. Funding is available through ETP or UpSkill Tulare County in order to pay for the training for your employees. One student at a previous Excel class said commented: “The trainer was amazing, I didn’t feel awkward and feel I learned what I needed to as I go forward with Excel”. Another participant said that the class was good and they feel like they can start using Excel now. These Excel classes are hands-on and trainees will be learning the program on a computer, following the trainer. There will be time to practice what participants are learning with the trainer present, so that questions may be asked.