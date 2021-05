On 05/12/2021 at 9:45PM Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Knights Inn located in the 4800 block of Market Street in Spotsylvania County. Deputies found that a hotel patron was walking towards his room when he was approached from behind by an unknown age black male who displayed a firearm and demanded items from the victim. The victim attempted to run into his hotel room and shut the door when the suspect fired several shots into the room.