If there's one car that's exclusive to Europe that we wish was sold in America, it has got to be the Alpine A110. The French sports car is getting a new limited edition with the launch of the Légende GT 2021. The new Légende has been upgraded with the powertrain from the A110S, which produces 292 hp and features a sport exhaust and a high-performance brake system. This allows for a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. Available in a choice of Mercury Silver with a black interior or Abyss Blue with an amber leather interior, the car also features front and rear parking sensors, a reverse camera, and a Focal audio system standard.