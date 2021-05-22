newsbreak-logo
MOVIE REVIEW: Try to dream a little dream

By Simonie Wilson
mycouriertribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most of the characters in “Dream Horse," I know “sod all” about race horses, but that doesn’t stop that group of working class Welsh dreamers from forming a syndicate to breed, raise and train a horse into a champion. Thankfully, knowing or even being interested in horse racing isn’t necessary to enjoy this sweet and inspiring true story.

