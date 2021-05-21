Hockey Masterclass, Ep30: Phil & Vincent Lecavalier, a Family Affair

Minnesota Wilderness captain Donte Lawson posed with his cousin Patrick. Lawson following a game in Cloquet this month. It's crunch time for the Wilderness, as the NAHL junior hockey team heads into the Robertson Cup playoffs this weekend. Although the first two games of the series against the Bismarck Bobcats are away Friday and Saturday, the teams will be in Cloquet on May 25. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the pick drops at 7:15 p.m. at Northwoods Credit Union Arena Tuesday. Tickets are $5 at the door, and kids can wear their youth hockey jersey and get in free as long as children 12 and younger are accompanied by an adult. If necessary, the two teams could play in Cloquet again Wednesday and back at Bismarck on Saturday.