newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Argentina begin harsh imprisonment this Saturday

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Espasol) – President Alberto Fernandez announced the new Control measures “Intense and temporary”. – It will start this Saturday and last until May 30th. – Direct economic, educational, social, sports and religious activities are suspended. – It can only be delivered from 6am to 6pm at locations near the...

www.theclevelandamerican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maximum Security#Ministry Of Health#Argentine#Cnn Espasol#Restrictions#Government Officials#Health Workers#Essential Workers#Epidemic Alert#Non Essential Businesses#Official Statistics#Security Personnel#Supermarkets#Critical Care Beds#Home Delivery#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
Argentina
Related
Businesskiwaradio.com

Argentina considering export tax hike

IARN — There continues to be talk that Argentina is considering an export tariff, which would likely mean less corn and soybeans available from the country to the rest of the world. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says the Argentine government is looking to limit export supplies to keep inventory...
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Usage Continues To Accelerate In Argentina

The presence of bitcoin continues to accelerate in Argentina, a country that has been severely affected by government-sanctioned anti-free market policies. Citizens of Argentina have long utilized the U.S. dollar as a means to transact outside of the traditional system, yet bitcoin has been gaining traction in the country over the last few years. Recently, the Latin American director of digital exchange Binance told AFP News, “The number of user accounts for investing in ‘cryptos’ has multiplied by ten in Argentina since 2020,” detailing a staggering increase in the number of users.
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel issues severe COVID travel warning for Argentina, Russia, Seychelles

The Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday issued a severe travel warning for Argentina, Russia and the Seychelles, due to the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in those countries. The ministry warned that if morbidity figures in these countries do not improve significantly, they are expected to join the list of...
Soccerbudgettravel.com

Six iconic experiences in Argentina

When traveling through Argentina for the first time, it can be daunting to nail down what to see and what to do. To help travelers enjoy Argentina’s expansive array of experiences, see below for six iconic Argentine adventures that can’t be missed:. 1. Cheer at a fútbol match in Buenos...
Public Healthfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Argentina resumes strict pandemic lockdown after case surge

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The government of President Alberto Fernández on Thursday announced a strict lockdown for the first time this year after more than 35,000 coronavirus infections were reported for the third straight day in Argentina and the death toll skyrocketed. The measures will last from Saturday until...
Public Healthwsau.com

Argentina to tighten lockdown as pandemic rages, sources say

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina will tighten pandemic lockdown measures to combat a severe second COVID-19 wave in the country, government sources said on Thursday, underscoring concern as daily cases and deaths have broken records over the last week. The national government has decided that it is necessary to strengthen...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘People die in less than a week’: Covid wave catches Argentina off-guard

It is 1am, and intensive care doctor Vanina Edul is trying vainly to remember the names of all the Covid patients who have died on her watch. The 47-year-old physician still remembers the first patient she saw die of Covid last year. “He was 60, and we were surprised because that was young for that long-ago time. We thought only old people died. How wrong we were,” she says.
AmericasVoice of America

Brazil Environment Minister Investigated on Suspicion of Illegal Timber Exports

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday authorized an investigation into Environmental Minister Ricardo Salles and members of his agency on suspicion of running a timber trafficking ring that sent illegal exports to the United States and Europe. In a statement, the Federal Police said the court issued 35 search-and-seizure warrants carried...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Brazil confirms first cases of Indian COVID variant

Brazil has detected its first six cases of the so-called Indian variant of the COVID-19 virus, in crew members who arrived aboard a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship, officials said Thursday. Tests "identified the B.1.617.2 variant of the COVID-19 virus in samples taken from crew of the MV Shandong Da Zhi,"...
Public Healthrecordpatriot.com

Zimbabwe's vice president confirms lockdown in central city

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's vice president has announced the government is imposing a two-week lockdown on the central city of Kwekwe because the COVID-19 variant dominant in India has been detected there. Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the country's health minister, issued a statement Friday saying activities in Kwekwe,...
Soccerdelawaretoday.com

Discover the Best of Buenos Aires in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina has a plethora of must-dos and must-sees for every type of traveler. Whether it’s exploring the hundreds of bookstores located in the World Book Capital or observing authentic passion in the city’s intense soccer stadiums, we’ve rounded up top experiences in Buenos Aires that promise to entertain every type of traveler.
Sportsdailyjournal.net

The Latest: IOC VP: Olympics held despite state of emergency

TOKYO — The IOC vice president in charge of the Tokyo Olympics says the games will open in just over two months even if the city and other parts of Japan are under a state of emergency because of rising coronavirus cases. John Coates spoke on a virtual hookup with...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Discover the Biodiversity of Argentina

Argentina is an extremely diverse country that offers a wide range of landscapes and unique ecosystems across the nation, making it a great destination to reconnect with nature, but also a great place for the observation of unique flora and fauna – some of which can only be found in South America and even Argentina.
Soccercampuslately.com

There will be no matches in Colombia and Argentina alone

Colombia will not host matches in the Copa America, which kicks off on June 13, after the Confederation of South America (CONMEBOL) rejected the country’s government’s request to postpone the tournament until November. “The international racing calendar and the logistical background of the event do not allow us to move...
Internetglobalcompetitionreview.com

Argentina hits Facebook with interim measures

Argentina's government has prevented Facebook from rolling out its updated WhatsApp privacy policy until the country’s competition authority has completed an investigation assessing whether the terms of service are anticompetitive. Subscribe and start reading now. Global Competition Review (GCR) is the complete source of news and analysis for competition practitioners....
TravelTravelPulse

Off the Beaten Path in Argentina

WHY IT RATES: Travelers in search of off-the-beaten-path adventures will find more than enough to explore during a visit to Argentina. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Argentina is a treasure trove for tourists, well known for its cultural attractions, varied landscapes and great diversity of climates ranging from the lush rainforest surrounding Iguazú Falls and the stunning multi-hued landscapes and rich indigenous history of Salta and Jujuy to the grand lakes and snow-capped Andean peaks around Bariloche, and the imposing glaciers in southern Patagonia. Of course, no visit to Argentina is complete without soaking in the culture and sophistication of its capital, Buenos Aires. But Argentina offers far more than these better-known destinations. Following are some alternative recommendations for those who are a bit more adventurous and prefer more off-the-beaten-path locales or looking to discover something new on a return visit to Argentina.
Vaccineswwnytv.com

Canada starts talks on border reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canadian officials are starting talks on reopening the U.S. / Canadian border after more than a year of closing it to non-essential travel. A report by Bloomberg News says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has government officials working with public health to find ways to reopen safely.