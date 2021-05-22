Argentina begin harsh imprisonment this Saturday

WHY IT RATES: Travelers in search of off-the-beaten-path adventures will find more than enough to explore during a visit to Argentina. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Argentina is a treasure trove for tourists, well known for its cultural attractions, varied landscapes and great diversity of climates ranging from the lush rainforest surrounding Iguazú Falls and the stunning multi-hued landscapes and rich indigenous history of Salta and Jujuy to the grand lakes and snow-capped Andean peaks around Bariloche, and the imposing glaciers in southern Patagonia. Of course, no visit to Argentina is complete without soaking in the culture and sophistication of its capital, Buenos Aires. But Argentina offers far more than these better-known destinations. Following are some alternative recommendations for those who are a bit more adventurous and prefer more off-the-beaten-path locales or looking to discover something new on a return visit to Argentina.