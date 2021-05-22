49ers will play Raiders in preseason for first time in a decade

When the Raiders drafted Marcus Allen , a real steal with the 10th overall pick of the 1982 NFL Draft out of USC, he didn’t have to move and spent another 11 seasons playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because the Silver and Black moved to L.A. in his rookie season. The 6-2, 210-pound Allen, thought to be a little slow to be really great by some so-called NFL experts, turned out to be the leading rusher in Raiders history with 8,545 yards in 2,090 carries and scored 79 touchdowns, in addition to catching 587 passes for 5,411 yards and 21 more TDs. Who knows what those numbers might have been had Allen not had a falling out with owner Al Davis and spent his last five seasons with the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs? “Of all the players that we had in my 25 years with the Raiders, I have to say that Marcus Allen was the best one that we had,” Raiders scouting executive and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf said. “If we’d had the first pick in the draft, it would have been Marcus Allen.” Even though his rookie season was shortened to nine games because of a players’ strike, Allen rushed for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 38 passes for 401 yards and three scores. That was only the beginning, as Allen rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the next three seasons, capped by 1,759 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1985, when he also caught 67 passes for 555 yards and three TDs. The highlight of those years was the Raiders’ 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII, in which Allen rushed for 191 yards, including a brilliant 74-yard touchdown run that ranks with the greatest plays in the history of the Super Bowl. He was voted the game’s Most Valuable Player. On the last play of the third-quarter play, Allen took a handoff from quarterback Jim Plunkett and started left but found his path blocked by Redskins, so he cut back to the other side, turned upfield, and broke into the clear. The man supposedly without blazing speed then outran all the Redskins to the end zone. Allen’s playing time and production were limited after that because the Raiders drafted Bo Jackson, but Allen showed his professionalism by volunteering to play fullback, where he showed another talent as a strong lead blocker for Jackson. Allen left the Raiders in 1992 and played five seasons with the Chiefs, finishing his career with 12,243 yards rushing and 123 touchdowns, plus 587 receptions for 5,411 yards and 21 scores. In addition, he completed 12-of-27 passes for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Allen was a three-time All-Pro, played in six Pro Bowls, was NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 1985, Rookie of the Year in 1982, and Comeback Player of the Year in 1993, when he scored a career-high 15 touchdowns. Even though Allen never played for the Raiders in Oakland, he came to the Oakland Coliseum for a game in 2012 and lit the Al Davis Memorial Flame. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.