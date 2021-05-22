newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers will play Raiders in preseason for first time in a decade

By Jerry Mcdonald
Vacaville Reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA — The last time the 49ers played the Raiders in the exhibition season it was followed by statements from the mayors of both cities and the suspension of the series. Ten years will have passed since the Raiders and 49ers played in the preseason following an ugly night...

www.thereporter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#American Football#Home Game#Giants#Jean Quan Of Oakland#Sofi Stadium#49ers Sat#The Game#Dodgers Stadium#Final Score#Time#Candlestick Park#Allegiant Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Nicholas Morrow Ready for the Next Step

Gambling in Las Vegas may be a popular thing to do, but it is not the mindset players should have on the field if they plan to win games. A change is occurring in the Raiders locker room as players step up to change the culture in the desert and change it for the greater good.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders to open on Monday night and play on Thanksgiving Day

The official release of the NFL schedule is still hours away, but two high-profile games have already been unveiled for the Raiders, one officially and the other according to multiple reports. The Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the...
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 offseason moves that could backfire in 2021

Nov 15, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden (left) and general manager Mike Mayock walk off the field after the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 37-12. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Las Vegas Raiders made moves...
NFLYardbarker

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Halfbacks

When the Raiders drafted Marcus Allen , a real steal with the 10th overall pick of the 1982 NFL Draft out of USC, he didn’t have to move and spent another 11 seasons playing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum because the Silver and Black moved to L.A. in his rookie season. The 6-2, 210-pound Allen, thought to be a little slow to be really great by some so-called NFL experts, turned out to be the leading rusher in Raiders history with 8,545 yards in 2,090 carries and scored 79 touchdowns, in addition to catching 587 passes for 5,411 yards and 21 more TDs. Who knows what those numbers might have been had Allen not had a falling out with owner Al Davis and spent his last five seasons with the arch-rival Kansas City Chiefs? “Of all the players that we had in my 25 years with the Raiders, I have to say that Marcus Allen was the best one that we had,” Raiders scouting executive and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf said. “If we’d had the first pick in the draft, it would have been Marcus Allen.” Even though his rookie season was shortened to nine games because of a players’ strike, Allen rushed for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns, in addition to catching 38 passes for 401 yards and three scores. That was only the beginning, as Allen rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the next three seasons, capped by 1,759 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1985, when he also caught 67 passes for 555 yards and three TDs. The highlight of those years was the Raiders’ 38-9 victory over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII, in which Allen rushed for 191 yards, including a brilliant 74-yard touchdown run that ranks with the greatest plays in the history of the Super Bowl. He was voted the game’s Most Valuable Player. On the last play of the third-quarter play, Allen took a handoff from quarterback Jim Plunkett and started left but found his path blocked by Redskins, so he cut back to the other side, turned upfield, and broke into the clear. The man supposedly without blazing speed then outran all the Redskins to the end zone. Allen’s playing time and production were limited after that because the Raiders drafted Bo Jackson, but Allen showed his professionalism by volunteering to play fullback, where he showed another talent as a strong lead blocker for Jackson. Allen left the Raiders in 1992 and played five seasons with the Chiefs, finishing his career with 12,243 yards rushing and 123 touchdowns, plus 587 receptions for 5,411 yards and 21 scores. In addition, he completed 12-of-27 passes for 282 yards and six touchdowns. Allen was a three-time All-Pro, played in six Pro Bowls, was NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year in 1985, Rookie of the Year in 1982, and Comeback Player of the Year in 1993, when he scored a career-high 15 touchdowns. Even though Allen never played for the Raiders in Oakland, he came to the Oakland Coliseum for a game in 2012 and lit the Al Davis Memorial Flame. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.
NFLpff.com

NFL Betting 2021: Stretches that will decide each NFL team's win total bets

The 2021 NFL schedule release has set off arguments both for and against the importance of various elements and whether any of it matters at all. Of course, strength of schedule metrics are already available, but the approach remains the most important question, as travel impact and rest differential become variables once the league finalizes the 17-game slate.
NFLmidkansasonline.com

Breaking down Chiefs’ 2021 season

The NFL hasn’t made it easy for the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs to get off to a hot start. The much-ballyhooed schedule release was made Wednesday and the Chiefs play three potential Super Bowl contenders in their first five games. Remember, the NFL – I think against its better...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Raiders poll: Do you like Las Vegas’ 2021 NFL schedule?

Now that you have had time to digest and dissect the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 regular-season schedule, we want to know what you think. Are there too many trips on short sentence? Are the Kansas City and Cleveland back-to-back road trips in late December a killer? Are there enough prime-time games?
NFLchatsports.com

Silver Minings: Raiders aren’t betting favorites to make playoffs

I know the Raiders won’t be Super Bowl contenders, but seriously?. Some odds were recently released, showing the longest odds for a team to reach the playoffs, and the Raiders are near the bottom. As of right now, only four teams have worse odds than Las Vegas to reach the playoffs.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Backup TE's

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That's why we'll...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders mailbag: How does the team’s offensive line stack up?

Phase two of the Raiders’ offseason program starts on Monday, which means players and coaches are allowed to get on the field for actual football work. Keep in mind, during this one-week period the offense and defense are separated. So no 11 on 11’s or 7 on 9 situations. In...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles' early 2021 betting lines are not kind

We knew the opponents, and which games would be home and on the road. Now we have theEagles' full schedule and, from a betting perspective, an early look at the point spreads for the Eagles’ 2021 season via NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet. Last season, the Eagles were one of...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders come to contract terms with 2 rookie draft picks

The Raiders kicked off the second phase of organized team activities Monday by coming to contract terms with two rookie draft picks. The club announced the signing of fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie from Missouri and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey from Pittsburgh. Gillespie is expected to compete for time at both...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 5/14: Which Games on Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?

Which Games on the Ravens' Schedule Should Be Getting More Attention?. There are several matchups on the Ravens' schedule that fit the definition of a marquee matchup. There's the fourth meeting between superstar quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Baltimore for the home opener.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Raiders Opinion: 2021 Schedule Favors Team

The Las Vegas Raiders 2021 regular season schedule is a bit different from years prior. There is no grueling road trip, nor is there a long stay in Las Vegas. In fact, the longest stretch of home and away games are both a mere two weeks. The Raiders will alternate home and away games until their Week 8 bye, timed almost perfectly in preparation for their two-week stretch at home starting in Week 10. Similar to any year, a lot of thought went into the Raiders’ schedule. But this year, it feels as though the thoughts were not directed towards making things as inconvenient as possible for the Raiders, but instead kept things interesting and not requiring them to stay out on the road for more than a week. The NFL actually did a good thing.
NFLYardbarker

Jersey Numbers Round Up For 2021 Raiders

With the offseason fully underway, we’ve now seen what jersey numbers will be worn by which members of the Las Vegas Raiders. As everyone knows, a player’s jersey number is the biggest indicator of how good a player is. In all seriousness, jersey numbers do hold weight in sports. Regardless of how silly it may seem, certain numbers mean more to certain teams such as Michael Jordan’s ’23’ and Jackie Robinson’s ’42.’ For the Raiders, these numbers include ’24, 32, and 12.’ With that said, let’s look at what the Raiders’ newest players will be wearing.
NFLRaiders

Raiders sign fourth-round pick S Tyree Gillespie

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick S Tyree Gillespie, the club announced Monday. Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.