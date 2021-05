We need your help locating the people driving these 2 vehicles connected to a shooting in Lee County that occurred May 2, 2021 at approximately 3:50 a.m. The GBI and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened at 109 Stapleton Drive. The early investigation has revealed that multiple cars in a subdivision north of Stapleton Drive were broken into. Following the break-ins, a homeowner’s security cameras alerted him that someone was at his car. The homeowner stepped outside and was shot multiple times by suspects. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.