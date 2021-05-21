newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roberts, WI

Theodore “Ted” Benson

Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore “Ted” Powell Benson, age 71 of rural Roberts, WI, passed away May 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Ted was born July 20, 1949 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Kathleen (Welch) Benson and was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Stillwater High School, with the Class of 1967. Ted attended Mankato State University before proudly serving his country in the United States Army. On October 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pamela Rae Kask at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Caroline, William and Mark. Ted devoted 26 years to dairy farming and drove semi-truck for the last 9 years of his working career.

www.hudsonstarobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Roberts, WI
City
River Falls, WI
City
Caroline, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Ballroom Dancing#St Joseph#Chad#St Joseph Hospital#Stillwater High School#Mankato State University#Lake Forest#Visitation#Funeral Service#E Division St#United States Army#Rural Roberts#Grandchildren#Kinnickinnic Cemetery#Sacramento
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Italian cable car crash kills 14 people, child seriously hurt

At least 14 people, including five Israelis, died and a child was seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunged to the ground, officials and rescuers said. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore,...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

What Rand Paul gets wrong on vaccines

(CNN) — Rand Paul has no plans to get vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19. He made that quite clear in a radio interview Sunday, explaining:. "Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated because I've already had the disease and I have natural immunity."