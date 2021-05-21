Theodore “Ted” Benson

Theodore “Ted” Powell Benson, age 71 of rural Roberts, WI, passed away May 17, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Ted was born July 20, 1949 in St. Paul, MN to Gerald and Kathleen (Welch) Benson and was the oldest of 8 children. He graduated from Stillwater High School, with the Class of 1967. Ted attended Mankato State University before proudly serving his country in the United States Army. On October 29, 1977, he was united in marriage to Pamela Rae Kask at the First United Methodist Church in Stillwater. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Caroline, William and Mark. Ted devoted 26 years to dairy farming and drove semi-truck for the last 9 years of his working career.