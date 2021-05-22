newsbreak-logo
Kansas State

Survey shows more Kansas students struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts

By Emily Holwick
KMBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Depression and suicidal thoughts are increasing in Kansas students, according to a recent statewide survey of sixth through 12th graders. Mental health experts talk about the role of the pandemic and the warning signs parents need to know. "In 2020, we saw an increase in crisis...

Las Vegas, NVhealthleadersmedia.com

Las Vegas nurse's suicide went beyond COVID-related depression, says daughter who hopes to raise awareness

To know Remelinda Tecson was to know a multidimensional, complex and loving person, the former Las Vegas nurse’s daughter says. Strong, fun and driven, Tecson was a single mother who poured her heart and soul into caring for her patients in intensive care units for more than 30 years, most recently at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus, in Henderson.
Mental HealthThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Struggling With Mental Health Often Confide in Their Professors. They Want More Guidance on How to Help.

During an academic year that has been shaped by the pandemic, faculty members have encountered plenty of students who are grappling with mental-health issues. But data in one report shows that, despite their willingness to assist students in distress, professors don’t know as much as they’d like about how to get them the help they need.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Online Bullying Tied to an Increased Risk for Suicidal Thoughts, Actions

Online bullying of adolescents is linked to an increased risk for suicidal thoughts and actions, results of a large review show. A study of more than 96,000 children and adolescents showed that nearly 9% were victims of cyberbullying. In addition, the risk for suicidal thoughts was 12 times greater in those who were cyberbullied than in those who were not. The risk for self-harming behaviors and suicide attempts was also significantly increased.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

Navy Nurse Creates Community Online and Care App Addressing Overcoming Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, and Resolving Conflicts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Psychiatric nurse practitioner, Dr. Cristi Bundukamara, is changing the landscape for mental health care by launching her own proprietary mobile app and online course programs featuring a unique care model, The Mentally STRONG Method, as the foundation. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month and June being PTSD Awareness Month, the launch of the Mentally STRONG online courses comes during a relevant time. Currently available for download on iOS and Android devices, the premium features of the mobile application are set to launch in June of 2021 which will include robust digital resources using The Mentally STRONG Method, a cognitive behavioral formula that can be used as a self-empowering program with the guidance of a professional.
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

My Heart Sinks at the Thought of Another Mental Health Awareness Campaign

My heart sinks at the thought of another mental health awareness campaign – people may be surprised at that, considering I’m the founder of a lived-experience-led, mental health and well-being social enterprise. Those that know me well may raise an eyebrow; having watched and heard me campaign over the years on raising awareness of mental ill-health and the reduction of stigma.
HealthEurekAlert

Serotonin transporters increase when depression fades, study shows

Low levels of serotonin in the brain are seen as a possible cause of depression and many antidepressants act by blocking a protein that transports serotonin away from the nerve cells. A brain imaging study at Karolinska Institutet now shows that the average level of the serotonin transporter increased in a group of 17 individuals who recovered from depression after cognitive behavioural therapy. The results are published in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
Mental Healthnortheastern.edu

How is COVID-19 affecting people’s mental health?

Coronavirus-induced anxiety and depression continue to exert a mental toll on U.S. residents, especially among young adults, even as rising U.S. vaccination rates and falling COVID-19 cases signal a gradual return to pre-pandemic rhythms, according to a new survey by researchers from Northeastern, Harvard, Northwestern, and Rutgers. Since the researchers...
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Saving our teens: Here are some silent signs of suicidal thoughts

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year as it comes, we may all need a little mental health help. For most of us, the vaccination and easing of restrictions will be enough to lift our spirits. Others are fighting a deeper demon, especially our young people.
Mental Healthlacomadre.org

Schools Must Prioritize Student’s Mental Health

***Content Warning: Topics of suicide and depression***. We’ve all seen the heart breaking statistics, since the pandemic began mental health distress rates have gone up significantly across the country. Every time I talk to a principal or teacher, I hear about the increased levels of depression and anxiety our young people are experiencing. All while our “so-called” leaders pat themselves on the back while offering little to no support for students, parents, and families.
Knox County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

May is National Mental Health Month

Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives and to also celebrate recovery from mental illness. From May 1 to May 31, numerous mental health organizations and advocates share information on removing stigma, recognizing symptoms, and providing resources for treatment and management. Information is available year-round, but May is when the organizations push to make people aware of the help everyone can receive.
Mental Healthstardem.com

For All Seasons celebrates mental health: One of our greatest assets

EASTON — For All Seasons is here for all the mental health changes we go through in our lives — across the age span — for all kinds of reasons. According to Mental Health America’s recent report, “2021 — The State of Mental Health in America,” the prevalence of mental illness among adults has been increasing, and there is still an unmet need for mental health treatment among youth and adults in our country. You don’t need to be in crisis in order to need support. A number of indicators support this growing problem in the U.S.:
Mental HealthNews4Jax.com

Suicidal Thoughts And Attempts Among Teens On The Rise

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people 10 to 34 years old and even though the numbers for last year are not out yet, experts believe suicidal thoughts and attempts among teens are on the rise. We want you to know some of the silent signs of suicide.
Mental HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Easing Students’ Anxieties as They Return to the Classroom

When it comes to the emotional well-being of students post-pandemic, a new study reveals that teachers expect significant challenges when schools make a full return to in-person learning. The study, commissioned by the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), the world leader in de-escalation training, shows that 84% of teachers say student...
RelationshipsPosted by
CBS News

Miami Centner Academy teacher warned kids against hugging COVID-vaccinated parents for more than 5 seconds

This article originally appeared on CBS Miami's website. Miami — A fifth-grade math and science teacher at the Centner Academy told her students on Wednesday morning that COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous, and warned that if their mothers and fathers have been vaccinated, they should not hug their parents for more than five seconds. A 10-year-old girl immediately emailed her mother from her school laptop.