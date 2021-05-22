Survey shows more Kansas students struggling with depression, suicidal thoughts

EASTON — For All Seasons is here for all the mental health changes we go through in our lives — across the age span — for all kinds of reasons. According to Mental Health America’s recent report, “2021 — The State of Mental Health in America,” the prevalence of mental illness among adults has been increasing, and there is still an unmet need for mental health treatment among youth and adults in our country. You don’t need to be in crisis in order to need support. A number of indicators support this growing problem in the U.S.: