Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself took the number one spot at the box office this past weekend, earning $24 million since its Friday release. The post-apocalyptic rag doll movie 9 has had a couple more days under its belt—it came out last Wednesday (9/9/09)—and earned enough to claim the number two spot with its weekend gross of $10.9 million, bringing its total gross up to $15.3 million. Quentin Tarantino’s WWII epic Inglourious Basterds—maybe you’ve heard of it?—fell one spot to number three. The rom-com All About Steve, starring Sandra Bullock and post-Hangover Bradley Cooper, took the fourth spot, while The Final Destination, which was number one last week, fell to number five, with a two-week gross of $58.3 million.