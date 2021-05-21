Allan J. Anderson, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021, at the Estates of Rush City. He was 59 years old. Allan was born on Sept. 10, 1961, to Barbara and James Anderson in Minneapolis. He and his family moved to Cambridge in 1970. He started his schooling at CADRE and went on to graduate from Cambridge-Isanti High School, Class of 1982. After graduation, he went to work at Industries Inc of Mora, MN, where he worked at Blue Fox and Park Industries performing various tasks.