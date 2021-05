EUGENE, Ore. — Gavin Grant came within a home run of the cycle and the UO pitching staff was one pitch short of a shutout Wednesday as the No. 11 Ducks completed a midweek sweep of San José State at PK Park, 13-1. Grant doubled in two runs in his first at-bat, singled in his second plate appearance and had an RBI triple in the fifth for the Ducks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. A solo home run by the Spartans was the only blemish on the UO staff, which saw starter Peyton Fuller throw two shutout innings in his first action since March 5.