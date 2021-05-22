newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Overdose-reversal medication to be widely available

By Mimi Elkalla
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yp9vL_0a7Z8rSK00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— In response to the growing number of drug overdose deaths in San Diego County, a new health officer order will allow an overdose reversal medication to be readily available to the public.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer, signed the Naloxone Standing Order Friday, allowing Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to be given for free and without a prescription.

“This standing order will allow community organizations to distribute without a prescription to anyone at risk for an overdose or to a family member, friend, or other person able to assist,” Wooten explained during a press conference Friday.

The nasal spray has been a life-saving tool to reverse opioid overdoses. The new order also allows anyone, like a family member, friend, or bystander, to administer naloxone to someone who appears to be experiencing an overdose. It will be available to the general public at community-based locations and clinics in the county.

“When given right away, Naloxone can work in minutes,” said Wooten. “Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing in someone whose breathing has slowed or stopped because of an overdose.”

The order goes into effect immediately. The county applied to get a free supply of naloxone from the State Department of Health Care Services.

The first shipment is expected to arrive in June, then be distributed to county clinics and community organizations.

In 2019, San Diego County recorded 151 fentanyl-related overdose deaths. In 2020, there was an approximately 200 percent increase with 457 fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

According to the DEA, the synthetic opioid is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and often mixed into other drugs.

Just this week, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and medical staff at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa used naloxone to save eight inmates from overdosing on fentanyl.

“I would say there are very few individuals in San Diego County who have not have their lives touch in some way from substance abuse; a friend, a family member, a fellow veteran,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

This year, with the support of the Board of Supervisors, Fletcher introduced and passed a harm reduction policy that aims to strengthen the county’s focus on helping people struggling with addiction with “existing best practices.” During the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 8, Luke Bergmann, the Director of Behavioral Health Services for San Diego County, will present the plan. Bergman has been involved in developing the new harm reduction strategy.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

2K+
Followers
972
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Dea#Drugs#Prescription Medication#Prescription Drug Abuse#Opioid Addiction#Morphine Addiction#Drug Addiction#Narcan#Dea#Otay Mesa#The Board Of Supervisors#Overdose Deaths#Opioid Overdoses#Substance Abuse#Nasal Spray#Tool#County Clinics#Fentanyl#Bystander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statemynewsla.com

California to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance no longer requiring people who have received a coronavirus vaccination to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom previously said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15,...
KPBS

San Diego County Reports 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 279,098 and the death toll to 3,742. A total of 130 people were hospitalized according to Sunday's report. There were 39 patients reported Sunday in intensive care units. There are 44 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...