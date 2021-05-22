Woman in S.C. Creates a Place for Sexual Assault and Partner Violence Survivors to Heal

Instead of running from her past, Ashley Thomas used tough times as a reflective reference point that inspired her to help other women and girls in need of healing from sexual assault and intimate partner violence. WLTX reported that Thomas shared her sexual assault survivor story during a women’s conference at a church in Columbia, South Carolina, when she was in her early 20’s. Then, in 2015, the former social worker was led to create The Hive Community Circle (The Hive). The organization is meant to serve others with similar stories. WLTX also said that the survivor-led, survivor-driven support organization assists women in S.C. to overcome sexual assault, intimate partner violence, and stalking trauma.