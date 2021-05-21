newsbreak-logo
Judge Orders Mental Evaluation Of ‘QAnon Shaman’ After Lawyer Insults ‘Short Bus’ Defendants

By Matt Shuham
TPM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge on Friday ordered a mental health evaluation for Jacob Chansley, the Capitol attack defendant whose attorney made vulgar comments to TPM about how many defendants in the case were “fucking short-bus people” with brain damage. Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman” has suffered mentally in federal detention,...

