Public warned to stay out of Kalihi stream, Keehi Lagoon, due to sewer overflow
City officials said they responded to a sanitary sewer overflow in Kalihi on Thursday night, and posted warning signs in the area this morning. At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services received reports of untreated wastewater discharge in a grassy area at 1400 Adelaide St. in Kalihi due to a possible broken pipe and rocks. ENV arrived at the site at 7:45 p.m., and the spill ended at 9:30 p.m.www.staradvertiser.com