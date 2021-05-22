newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Public warned to stay out of Kalihi stream, Keehi Lagoon, due to sewer overflow

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials said they responded to a sanitary sewer overflow in Kalihi on Thursday night, and posted warning signs in the area this morning. At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services received reports of untreated wastewater discharge in a grassy area at 1400 Adelaide St. in Kalihi due to a possible broken pipe and rocks. ENV arrived at the site at 7:45 p.m., and the spill ended at 9:30 p.m.

www.staradvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalihi#Overflow#Sanitary Sewer#Storm Warning#Public Officials#State Officials#Warning Signs#City Services#Keehi Lagoon#City Officials#Env Crews#Closed Circuit Television#Adelaide St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker on Maili Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department aided a hiker in distress on the Maili Pillbox Trail this afternoon. Honolulu Fire Captain Malcolm Medrano said the fire department was dispatched by 911 after a 22-year-old woman experienced numbness in her hands and mouth while hiking. Medrano said five resource units with 13 personnel...
Honolulu, HIcities-today.com

Honolulu’s bike-share scheme in danger of closure

Hawaii’s state capital Honolulu is cutting back services on its Biki bike-share scheme after sustaining huge financial losses during the pandemic. In 2019, the programme registered 1.4 million rides, but the pandemic has cut ridership figures in half. Of the 130 docking stations currently in operation, 40-50 are now facing...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Maili brushfire burns 2 acres, 95% contained

Honolulu Fire Department responded Sunday to a brush fire near Kauakama Road and Kulaku Street in Maili. The first firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:41 a.m. to find flames and smoke rising from the burning brush and grass halfway up the hillside. Rain showers and firefighting tactics helped contain...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Off the News: Starting over with Ala Wai project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had hit a wall in the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project, the kind of wall that even engineers can’t get around. The cost of the project had almost doubled to $651 million, which has prompted a decision to conduct a “general reevaluation.” Read more.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 83 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 83 new COVID cases on Monday, pushing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 33,834. There were no additional deaths. The death toll from the virus on Oahu stands at 492. Of the new cases, 62 were on...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of overnight brush fire in Maili under investigation, HFD says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire lit up a Maili hillside overnight prompting a multiple-unit response from the Honolulu Fire Department. HFD said they received the call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Eleven units staffed with 33 personnel responded to the fire near Kaukama Road and Kulauku Street. When...
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

Hawaii Reports 83 New Cases of COVID Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of coronavirus Monday. The statewide total is now 33,834. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Seven new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Monday, per DOH statistics. The state’s two-week average is 78 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Don’t lease public land for 100 years

Land truly does equal power in Hawaii, with acreage bringing money and influence. Factor in the complicated political history of the Hawaiian kingdom’s overthrow, which continues into land-revenue disputes today, and it’s a complex equation that requires ultra- careful decisionmaking. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading...
Hawaii StateNew Haven Register

Hawaii man accused of poisoning stream, prawns fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Drug-related deaths in Honolulu hit a 5-year high in 2020

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii officials have reported about 200 drug-related deaths last year in Honolulu, a five-year high that was fueled by methamphetamine overdoses. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday that the Honolulu medical examiner’s office said there were 197 deaths in 2020 compared to 191 in 2019 and 157 in 2018. Methamphetamine was the cause of 148 of the deaths last year.
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

Dredging contractor accused of damaging O‘ahu coral

HONOLULU — The state is investigating circumstances associated with what is described as significant damage to corals and live rock near the entrance channel to Honolulu Harbor. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted dredging work to the Healy Tibbets Corporation. It is alleged the contractor dragged the dredging platform’s...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Intergenerational care for keiki and kupuna; Bill provides protection for sharks in Hawaii; COVID restrictions have caused too much harm

In response to the expanding need for child care, and Hawaii’s rapidly aging population, the state should support the development of intergenerational (IG) care programs. The state and county governments could work with the private nonprofit sector to develop new IG facilities by providing land and funding for construction. Government- funded lead grants could then attract matching grants.
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

Facial imaging equipment now operational at Hawaii’s major airports

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division announces the operation of Phase III of the thermal temperature screening and facial imaging project at Hawaii’s five major airports that accept trans-Pacific flights. Phase III consisted of the installation of the facial imaging technology that will help airport representatives efficiently pull passengers aside who have been detected to have an elevated core body temperature of 100.4 degrees and higher, a common symptom of COVID-19, by thermal screening cameras installed in Phase I and Phase II.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Getting Oahu’s rail back on track to town

The story of the Honolulu rail project, already one filled with frustration and financial troubles, continues on its perilous track, compounding its problems with new missteps and ill-considered decisions. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
Honolulu, HIWest Hawaii Today

As I See It: Something has to be done, soon

The tourists are back, so is the traffic. It seems worse than ever. One contributor is that many destinations are not open; people have to drive further to meet their needs. While a lot of necessary improvements were made during the respite, no progress was made on the big one: Lako Blocko, which was covered in this column on June 1, 2019. The queues on Highway 11 and 19 (also known as Hawaii Belt Road, Kuakini Highway, Queen Kaahumanu Highway) back up for 2 miles or more. To get past the Lako Street intersection should take no more than 5 minutes, but 20 is more realistic and I have heard of an hour. The state Department of Transportation is promising to do something, someday, maybe. The existing intersection is overwhelmed several hours each day, it simply cannot handle the volume. This can only get worse, something has to be done, soon.