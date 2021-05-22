Public warned to stay out of Kalihi stream, Keehi Lagoon, due to sewer overflow

The tourists are back, so is the traffic. It seems worse than ever. One contributor is that many destinations are not open; people have to drive further to meet their needs. While a lot of necessary improvements were made during the respite, no progress was made on the big one: Lako Blocko, which was covered in this column on June 1, 2019. The queues on Highway 11 and 19 (also known as Hawaii Belt Road, Kuakini Highway, Queen Kaahumanu Highway) back up for 2 miles or more. To get past the Lako Street intersection should take no more than 5 minutes, but 20 is more realistic and I have heard of an hour. The state Department of Transportation is promising to do something, someday, maybe. The existing intersection is overwhelmed several hours each day, it simply cannot handle the volume. This can only get worse, something has to be done, soon.