Slashgear reports that a security researcher was able to reprogram one of Apple's new AirTags, "but the process and the end result might not yet be worth the worry." Like any electronic device, especially "smart" ones, the Apple AirTag has a microcontroller that orchestrates its activities... In a nutshell, Stack Smashing "hacked" the AirTag microcontroller to modify its firmware and make it do something other than what it is designed to. That, at least for now, meant linking to a different URL when an NFC-enabled phone "taps" the tracker. Normally, it would link to found.apple.com in order to initiate the Lost Mode process.