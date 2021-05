It was so nice to be back at Wrigley Field. Just nice. Watching the game in person, involuntarily jolting and screaming when something happens, striking up random conversations with the people around you in the bleachers … it all just felt so nice. Not really another way to describe it. I’m sure it helped that the Cubs won, but there was just a lot of positivity out there in the bleachers, a welcomed thing after generally feeling so isolated – especially from large groups of people – for so long.