Governor Cooper issues Executive Order about receiving unemployment benefits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Changes are coming for those who are receiving unemployment benefits as the state continues to recover from the pandemic. Under Executive Order 216 signed by Governor Cooper, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6, 2021. All existing claimants will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.www.witn.com