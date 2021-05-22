newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Governor Cooper issues Executive Order about receiving unemployment benefits

By Dave Jordan
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Changes are coming for those who are receiving unemployment benefits as the state continues to recover from the pandemic. Under Executive Order 216 signed by Governor Cooper, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6, 2021. All existing claimants will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.

www.witn.com
View All 138 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#State Benefits#Federal Employment#Employment Law#Federal Assistance#Witn#Ncworks Gov#North Carolinians#Governor Cooper#Benefit Payments#Jobless Workers#Federal Law#Claimants#Jobseekers#Work Search Assistance#Work Search Requirements#Notifications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
PoliticsThe Mountaineer

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
PoliticsWSIC

North Carolina gains new Congressional Seat

WSIC News — Mike Jackson. North Carolina just got a little more powerful in the US Congress. According to the results of the 2020 Census, our state has added roughly 1 million new residents over the past 10 years, a total increase of 9.5%, beating the overall national gain of 7.4%. Because of our increase, we’ll gain 1 new seat in the US House of Representatives, taking us from 13 members in the House to 14.
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

Beach time with NC lawmakers? It's yours for $30,000

The state's top lawmakers will gather on the Outer Banks this November for a two-day retreat where groups that annually have business before the legislature can mingle with policy makers for a $30,000 donation. "Save The Date" invitations went out Monday, emailed to lobbyists working at the General Assembly. The...
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCjocoreport.com

N.C. Board Of Elections Votes To Rehire Brinson Bell As Executive Director

RALEIGH — The N.C. Board of Elections voted Friday, May 14, to rehire Karen Brinson Bell as executive director. Board members Tommy Tucker and Stacey “Four” Eggers were the only dissenting votes. The move drew criticism from Republicans in the General Assembly who have recently called actions by Brinson Bell...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Oral Health Improvement Plan

RALEIGH — In observance of National Dental Care Awareness Month this month and in its continuing commitment to improving health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released the NC Oral Health Improvement Plan to stress the importance of oral health and to address oral health challenges affecting North Carolinians.
Raleigh, NCgreensboro.com

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Starting Monday visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours on weekdays during normal business hours. There won't be guided tours for now, but docents will make presentations twice daily outside. A gift shop also will be open.
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Raleigh, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility

North Carolina Environmental Management Commission/NPDES Unit. Notice of Intent to Issue a NPDES Wastewater Permit NC0085979 Rosman Maintenance Facility The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person(s) listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice. The Director of the NC Division of Water Resources (DWR) may hold a public hearing should there be a significant degree of public interest. Please mail comments and/or information requests to DWR at the above address. Interested persons may visit the DWR at 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 to review information on file. Additional information on NPDES permits and this notice may be found on our website: http://deq.nc.gov/ about/divisions/water-resour ces/water-resources-permits/ wastewater-branch/npdes-wastewater/public-notices, or by calling (919) 707-3601. The North Carolina Department of Transportation [ 4809 Beryl Road, Raleigh, NC 27606] has requested renewal of permit NC0085979 for its Rosman Maintenance Facility in Transylvania County. This permitted facility discharges treated groundwater to the French Broad River in the French Broad River Basin. Some parameters are water quality limited. This discharge may affect future allocations in this segment of the French Broad River.
Raleigh, NCbizjournals

People on the Move

Senior Project Manager + Landscape Architect at Cline Design Associates, PA (Raleigh, NC) David Brown, PLA, LEED AP, joins Cline Design's land planning team as a valued, certified land planner and landscape architect with 35 years of experience. David served as a high-ranking team member at his former engineering firm. He brings extensive knowledge and expertise in permit management, zoning & land-use, master planning, site design, and project entitlement. David is passionate about historic preservation, sustainable design, planting plans for Low Impact Design, & affordable housing.