UiPath, Inc. (PATH) - Get Report, a leading enterprise automation software company, surveyed global office workers and uncovered that more than two-thirds (67%) feel they are constantly doing the same tasks over and over again. According to the 2021 Office Worker Survey, on average, respondents said they waste four and a half hours a week on tasks they think could be automated; 68% said they wish they had more time to explore how to incorporate new responsibilities into their day-to-day routines; and 58% believe their jobs don't allow them to be as creative as they'd like to be.