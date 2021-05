LOMBARDI, Brenda Jean, age 64 of Mt. Juliet passed away May 10, 2021. Brenda was known for her kind and giving heart. She volunteered for many organizations. From 1998 to 2008, she volunteered with the Red Cross and worked endlessly for 3 weeks at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attack. She was an active volunteer with Big Brothers Mt. Juliet for about 5 years. She was a member and volunteer at Global Vision Bible Church since 2013.