Every entrepreneur knows you need to invest in digital marketing these days if you want to see real business growth. But what they don't know is how to do it on a budget. It's hard to understate the value of search engine optimization (SEO). More than 68 percent of all internet traffic starts from a search engine, meaning if your web pages are properly optimized, you have a decent change of drawing relevant traffic without breaking the bank on paid ads. In these lean times, that's like gold.