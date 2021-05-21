newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Summer must haves

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime is almost upon us – and that means warmer weather, summer camp, and BBQ. But it also means bug bites, sunburns, and bored kids. Here to solve some of the most common summertime troubles is our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi.

news4sanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Bbq#Summertime#Warmer Weather#Bored Kids#Sunburns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
Shoppinghowdoesshe.com

12 Fun Finds to Kick Off Summer

Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. This means, we may receive a small commission if you choose to purchase something from a link we post (including links to amazon.com because we are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.) Don’t worry, it won’t cost you anything. ***This...
Relationshipsparlemag.com

Must Have Kid Party Supplies for Entertaining

Planning a birthday party for children can go either two ways, a simple event with just friends, a simple decoration, a cake and a group of friends and the other one involves intricate detailing with themes set in place and the relevant detailing for the same following up. For some, even the location is scouted out before to solidify the theme. Are you planning a birthday party for a child? Here are some key points and kid party supplies to have in mind.
Kidskidsactivitiesblog.com

20 Adorable (and Doable) Spring Treats for Kids

When the sun starts to shine, nothing’s more fun than these 20 Adorable (and Doable) Spring Treats for Kids! Spring sweets are the best!. With four small kids of my own, I love making great little snacks and sweets, but nothing requiring culinary origami, which is why these spring recipes are a hit in my book.
Auburn, ALbewellauburn.com

2021 Summer Bucket List

With no more Canvas notifications to be worrying about, here are 50 bucket list ideas for your summer adventures!. Whether you’re bored to tears and need inspiration or looking for a fun date night, we have your back. Movie marathon. Visit your local library. Road Trip. Make your own ice...
Relationship Adviceabc10.com

Wedding surge good for vendors, bad for couples

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wedding season is typically in the summer, and weddings are typically on the weekends -- but not anymore. With weddings basically canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, both vendors and brides are doing all they can to make up for the lost time. "Being a bride in...
RecipesArkansas Online

Tips keep campers happy

Camping season is here, and each spring families, couples and individuals set off on their first camping adventure. In 2014, we asked experienced campers to send us some camping tips to share here in NWA Outdoors. To celebrate spring and another season of camping, here are some of those tips -- sort of a greatest hits of camping tips. Happy camping.
CelebrationsEssence

Outdoor Must-Haves For Any Memorial Day Celebration

Kick off the unofficial start to summer in style. Memorial Day is quickly approaching and though celebrations may be smaller this year, there’s plenty of backyard fun to be enjoyed to kick off the unofficial start to summer. We caught up with Leslie’s, a popular source for anything backyard fun...
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Eunice The Unicorn

"Eunice the Unicorn is a fun and colourful unicorn toy that is designed to minimize sewing/seaming. This means that the head and body are made in a single piece. Eunice rocks a faux fur mane and tail which is just too fun and gives kids a different tactile experience that they will love. Kids can even brush the mane and tail if they’d like. Makers will need to know basic crochet stitches like single crochet in order to be successful making this project. "
HobbiesETOnline.com

The Best Camping Gear for Summer

If you haven't already started thinking about your summer vacations, there's no time like the present -- Memorial day is just a few weeks away!. Just in case you're looking for a little outdoor escape this season, camping is a great option to get away and spend time with yourself, a significant other or a small group of friends or family. After all, getting outdoors is more needed than ever -- especially when you've been spending so much time within the confines of your home.
Interior Designfemalefirst.co.uk

Bedroom decor ideas for summer

Deep tones of dark navy and olive green offer a rich and cosy atmosphere... Preparing your house for summer is a great way to celebrate the arrival of a bright, new season. Decorating your bedroom with nods to the year's sunniest season is a great place to start. Light textiles, soft colours and natural materials such as wicker, wood, and stone an add a natural feeling to the indoors and help create a relaxed space. On the other hand, vibrant tropical prints, bold colours and rich shades of hot pink, turquoise or yellow can bring a holiday vibe to a room. Below are some tips and ideas for decorating your bedroom for summer, whether you are doing a big revamp, or simply looking for easy ways to add a summery touch.
Food & Drinksimdb.com

Cheers to National Mimosa Day With These Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Who doesn't love a mimosa? The brunch beverage is foolproof to mix together and can be made in any juice flavor, from pineapple to peach to classic orange. The perfect day to celebrate this beloved cocktail—and to sip on one, at that—is National Mimosa Day, May 16. Celebrate with us by shopping the mimosa essentials below from Etsy, Anthropologie and more. Cheers! Up next: Trending Amazon Gadgets You Need, According to Tom Schwartz...
HobbiesAllentown Morning Call

Nine fun camping activities for kids

Camping offers a great opportunity to spend time with the family and reconnect with nature but finding activities that will entertain the kids can be challenging. We’ve come up with plenty of fun, outdoor-friendly activities that will create a positive camping experience for your kids (and everyone else). These ideas will appeal to kids of all interests, and many of our suggestions are ideal for adults to get involved with too! These activities will help you plan the best family camping trip yet.
AnimalsPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Just Like That … We Have an Empty Nest

Earlier this week, we shared a feel good story about a bird’s nest that was built on the top of a wreath on one of our front doors. We were very excited about it. First, there was 4 eggs. A day later, there were 6. This afternoon I checked on...
Home & Gardenfashionisers.com

Backyard Body and Beauty

Our back gardens are used for all sorts: BBQs, garden parties, creative projects, and chilling out, among others. But, with many of us resigned to our homes and back gardens over the course of the pandemic, without the ability to socialise in person, we’ve been finding new and wonderful ways to utilise our spaces to make the most out of lockdown.
New Lexington, OHperrytribune.com

For Autumn

NEW LEXINGTON – New Lexington Elementary held its annual 5K race on May 14, but this time it was in honor of a special person. The race was named in honor of Autumn Faulk, a fourth grader who died earlier this year from a long-term illness. “It means a lot,”...
Traveltheexpedition.com

5 Summer Sleepaway Camps the Whole Family Can Enjoy

Summer camp isn’t just for kids. From campfires to color wars, crafts to canoeing, all the delights of sleepaway camp are available to every member of the clan. Around the U.S., there are traditional kids’ sleepaway camps that reserve weeks for “family camp”—sessions that children and parents (and even grandparents) can share. Other camps are devoted to families, with communal meals, organized activities, and accommodations that are several steps up from bare-bones bunks.
TravelConnecticut Post

Woodstock Inn & Resort offers perfect summer getaway

Starting June 1, Vermont is throwing open its borders and doing away with the many travel restrictions that have been in place over the last year. Boasting a wealth of outdoor activities, culinary dining experiences and more, the Woodstock Inn & Resort in Vermont is not only safe to visit but the perfect place to de-stress and enjoy your summer vacation.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

These May Product Launches Are A Must Ahead Of Hot Girl Summer

This month, chances are someone other than your dog or cat will finally be able to see that voluminous shiny hair and graphic blue liner you’ve been waiting to debut. As the temperatures are finally warming up and many are getting fully vaccinated, there will be lots of opportunities for outdoor socialization (think picnics in the park and after-work happy hour on Fridays). Luckily, the best new beauty products that launch in May 2021 will allow you to tap into your creative skills for your blossoming social calendar.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

This Multi-Tiered Cooling Rack Is a Must-Have for Home Bakers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're always looking for ways to make baking at home easier, more efficient, and all-around sweeter. While a sturdy cookie sheet, nonstick Silpat baking mat, and a fabulous cookie recipe can all help, there's another tool that we highly recommend adding to your baking tool kit: a Baker's Cooling Rack ($23.95, crateandbarrel.com). This four-tiered stand can hold large cookie sheets weighing up to ten pounds each that are hot and fresh out of the oven, which will help to keep your countertops clear and let the cookies cool faster. Once you're done using it, it folds flat for easy storage inside a cabinet. When it's fully assembled, the rack measures 10 inches in width by 13 inches in height and 10.25 inches deep.