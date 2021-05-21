newsbreak-logo
America has taken another important step toward imposing a global minimum tax

Cover picture for the articleThe minimum 15% proposed by the US Treasury and the 21% tax that the Biden government intends to introduce differs between foreign revenues for US companies, and this is good evidence of ongoing negotiations within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on global minimum taxes. Many countries, like Ireland, operate with much lower taxes. The negotiations are due to be completed by the summer.

EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Labour to force Commons vote on minimum global corporation tax rate

Labour is to force a vote in parliament on introducing a minimum global rate of tax on corporations to stop multinationals undercutting high street businesses.US president Joe Biden is pushing for the policy at the OECD and G7 levels but the UK government last week publicly signalled it was not on board.Britain is the only country in the G7 to openly stand against the plan, with Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan backing Mr Biden’s proposal.Many large corporations pay very low effective rates of tax and Mr Biden had originally suggested that they should pay a minimum of 21 per...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

Germany welcomes the US call to reduce the global corporate tax rate by 15%.

LONDON – Germany on Friday warmly welcomed the US proposal that companies around the world would be forced to pay at least 15% tax on their profits. The U.S. Treasury Department released its plans on Thursday, saying international negotiations should be ambitious – meaning the number could end up above 15%. The corporate tax rate in the United States is currently 21%, but President Joe Biden plans to raise it to 28% and wants higher tax rates in the rest of the world.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Global tax revamp gathers pace as Europe salutes U.S. plan

A U.S. proposal for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% met with an enthusiastic reception in Europe, bringing the world closer to a deal on sweeping changes to how much multinationals pay, and to which governments. "This is really a big progress," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz...
Income TaxTaipei Times

US floats 15 percent global minimum tax

ENDING TAX COMPETITION: The proposed global corporate rate is lower than the Biden administration’s planned 21% tax on the overseas earnings of US companies. The US called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, less than the 21 percent rate it has proposed for the overseas earnings of US businesses — a level that some nations had said was excessive.
Presidential Electionprudentpressagency.com

Taxes, Biden attacked the web giants who have offices in tax havens

President’s management Joe Biden It has proposed, through the Treasury Department, to its partners in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) a global corporate tax of at least 15%, on its partners inOrganization for Economic Cooperation and DevelopmentOrganization for Economic Cooperation and Development. However, the proportion is lower than the 21% that would have been thought to be proposed. 15% is considered a break-in, after which “more ambitious” efforts can be made. Moreover, the rate to stop the race could be “raised” to the lowest level in the past 30 years.
Income Taxeminetra.com

U.S. Global Minimum Corporate Tax Proposal Gains Momentum

Germany and France welcome the new acceptance of the Biden administration’s low corporate tax rate of 15% and could ease the path to a global agreement in July that could change the way international companies are taxed. There is sex. Treasury new positionAnnounced Thursday, companies will pay a minimum tax...
BusinessKeene Sentinel

US has given $105 billion to states, cities to help rebuild economies

The Treasury Department has doled out $105.3 billion of aid to state and local governments from President Joe Biden’s $350 billion relief package for them under the American Rescue Plan legislation. That means the federal government has handed out about 30 percent of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery...
U.S. Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

Is the Federal Reserve finally getting serious about the US digital dollar?

Jerome Powell, the company’s chairman, promises not to think about putting another cryptocurrency like Bitcoin into circulation. The Federal Reserve has been studying the benefits and costs of introducing a digital dollar in the United States for many years, and says it will focus more on this issue in the coming months. Video message This was announced by the company’s president Jerome Powell this Thursday.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. PoliticsABC News

US proposes tax of at least 15% on global corporate profits

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Treasury Department supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% — below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies. The offer comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of...
U.S. Politicstheohiostar.com

Biden Administration Proposes ‘More Realistic’ 15 Percent Global Corporate Tax Rate

The Biden administration proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, but said it hoped world leaders would negotiate a more “ambitious” minimum rate. Treasury Department officials proposed the 15% minimum corporate tax rate during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting on taxation Thursday. The meeting marked the initial discussions over a global minimum rate between nations after the Treasury Department had previously pushed for such a tax to stop the global “race to the bottom.”
Income Taxswfinstitute.org

US Treasury Sec Yellen Proposes 15 Percent Global Minimum Tax on Companies

United States Secretary of the Treasury Yellen proposed that countries agree to a 15% global minimum corporate tax in international negotiations. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is heavily influenced by European governments, floated a 12.5% global minimum corporate tax. Ireland, with a 12.5% corporate rate and key profit generator for the island, was not happy about the 21% rate that the Biden administration had previously proposed for global income earned by U.S. companies.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France says U.S. offer on global minimum tax rate is basis for compromise

The latest U.S. proposal in international talks on a global minimum corporate tax rate is a basis for compromise, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinationals. read more.
Income TaxWashington Post

Plans for a Global Minimum Tax Revolution, Explained

Multinational companies have long used creative but legal ways to shrink their tax bills. One is to book profits from customers in places like Boston and Berlin as if they came from, say, Bermuda, which has no corporate income tax. Long-stalled efforts to revamp the global tax system are getting a new push, thanks to the pandemic and a policy U-turn from the U.S. Two ideas to crack down on such activity -- setting a minimum corporate tax rate around the world, and rewriting the rules for allocating that revenue among countries -- have gotten a recent push.