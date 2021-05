A few years back, I saw a young man whose wife—who is in the medical field—called 911 after recognizing his symptoms of weakness and numbness as a possible stroke. As a result, he got to the hospital quickly and was treated with an intravenous clot-busting drug called tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, which is the only urgent medication for stroke approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. When I saw him after his discharge, he was in great health with no residual effects. He spoke of playing with his young son and how blessed he felt to have recovered completely.