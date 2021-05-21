Pandemic lops 8% off mining capex spend in 2020 — report

2021 mining capital spending forecast of $176 billion is up 18% from 2020 and 2019 spends. Precious metals companies estimate capex will jump one-third in 2021. At the beginning of 2020, the mining companies examined by S&P Global Market Intelligence were forecasting capital expenditures of $162 billion, or 9% higher than 2019 spending. As the COVID-19 pandemic set in globally, however, regional lockdowns forced work stoppages and supply chains were in upheaval. This led companies to revise their spending plans 4% lower to $156 billion for the year — though still well above 2019 levels. Miners struggled to hit these revised plans, however, with actual spending in 2020 coming in at $149.5 billion — 8% and 4% lower than pre-COVID-19 and COVID-19-revised forecasts, respectively, and even slightly lower than 2019 reported spend.