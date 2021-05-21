newsbreak-logo
Pandemic lops 8% off mining capex spend in 2020 — report

By Henry Lazenby
northernminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research by S&P Global Market Intelligence has found that among more than 400 mining companies examined, actual capital expenditures fell 8% in 2020 regional lockdowns forced work stoppages and placed global supply chains under unprecedented stress. At the beginning of 2020, the miners’ group was forecasting capex of US$162...

www.northernminer.com
