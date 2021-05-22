Florida Is Still Breezy And Subtropical Storm Ana Forms Near Bermuda

Saturday features a brisk and gusty ocean breeze with lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and maybe a stray shower, especially in the Keys. Interior areas are under a red flag warning for dangerously dry conditions, and the risk of wildfires is high. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.