Florida State

Florida Is Still Breezy And Subtropical Storm Ana Forms Near Bermuda

By Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
southfloridareporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday features a brisk and gusty ocean breeze with lots of sun, a few clouds at times, and maybe a stray shower, especially in the Keys. Interior areas are under a red flag warning for dangerously dry conditions, and the risk of wildfires is high. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

