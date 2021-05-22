newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kiawah Island, SC

A brief look at the second round of the PGA Championship

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A brief look at Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island (all times EDT):

LEADING: Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen at 5-under 139. Mickelson shot a 3-under 69 in the morning and Oosthuizen had a 68 in the afternoon.

TRAILING: Brooks Koepka was one shot back after a 71. Hideki Matsuyama (68), Branden Grace (71) and Christian Bezuidenhout were 3 under.

FADING: First-round leader Corey Conners had to rally to shoot 75 and was three shots back. Sam Horsfield followed his opening 69 with an 80 and made the cut on the number. Cameron Tringale shot 70-82 and Jason Dufner went 71-81.

GOING HOME: Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Justin Thomas and fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele all finished 6 over to miss the cut by a stroke.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Koepka’s second shot from a patch of tall native grass on the par-5 seventh hole bounced and rolled onto the green, and he made the 41-foot putt for eagle.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Oosthuizen was bogey-free through 17 holes but dropped a shot on the 18th for his 68.

NOTEWORTHY: Brad Marek was the best of the 20 club professionals in the field. He made a 35-foot birdie putt on his last hole to shoot a second straight 73 and was tied for 32nd. Club pro Ben Cook also made the cut.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Look, it’s easy for me to stand there and say I enjoyed how tough it was today because I shot 1 under, but if you asked Dustin (Johnson) and Sergio (Garcia) the same question, they probably won’t give the same answer.” — Shane Lowry.

KEY STATISTIC: The 36-hole lead of 139 was the highest at the PGA Championship since it was 140 in 2012, also at Kiawah Island.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ESPN, 1-7 p.m. CBS.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kiawah Island, SC
Sports
City
Kiawah Island, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quoteworthy#Cbs#Espn#Ap#Round#Seventh Hole#Top Ranked Dustin Johnson#Eagle#S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Kiawah Island, SCUS News and World Report

The Latest: Dustin Johnson Opens With 76 at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson's run of poor form continued in the opening round of the PGA Championship. Johnson made two double bogeys in his round of 4-over 76 on Thursday, including on the par-4 18th hole. His...
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Vintage Phil Mickelson Shoots 69, Leads PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson overcame a brutal stretch on his outward nine to post a 3-under 69 and claim a share of the halftime lead at the PGA Championship. Mickelson, who started his second day at the Ocean Course on No. 10, birdied the par-5 11th to quickly get in the red. But the 50-year old ran into trouble with a bogey on the 13th hole, and then dropped back-to-back shots on 17 and 18 to turn in 2 over and even-par for the tournament.
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
Kingston Springs, TNvucommodores.com

Off and Running in Kingston Springs

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. — Led by Reid Davenport’s six birdies, Vanderbilt got off to an impressive start on the first day of the Kingston Springs Regional at The Golf Club of Tennessee. Davenport shot 6-under-par and is the outright leader going into the second day of the tournament. “I’ve been...
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Tony Finau Moves Up Leaderboard After Third Round Of PGA Championship

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau moved up the leaderboard following his third round at the 2021 PGA Championship. Finau began with an immediate birdie on the first hole to help him move up the leaderboard immediately. Another birdie fell on 4 after he made a long birdie putt from off the putting surface. Through 4 holes, Finau was back to even par and making his move on moving day.
GolftheScore

Report: DJ, Koepka among golfers receiving offers from Super League

The PGA TOUR's biggest threat has returned. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are among a handful of top golfers who received substantial offers from a Saudi-backed super league attempting to form a rival circuit to the PGA TOUR, according to The Telegraph's James Corrigan. The offers from Super League Golf...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Seven things to know about the unique Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

Other than the Masters at Augusta National, every major championship brings the nuance and intrigue of a course that is seen, at most, every 5-7 years by the general golf public. St. Andrews, Pinehurst and Olympic Club are golf courses we hear a lot about, but they are not necessarily courses we see all that often. The same is true of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, which will host this week's PGA Championship.
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.
Kiawah Island, SCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Y.E. Yang, the man who conquered Tiger Woods, is disqualified from the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Y.E. Yang, who took down Tiger Woods in the final round to win the Wanamaker Trophy in 2009, was disqualified Friday at the 103rd PGA Championship. Yang, whose last victory came in the 2018 Crowns on the Japan Golf Tour, signed an incorrect scorecard following the second round at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. Yang singed for a 4 on the par-4 10th when he actually made a 5.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Championship 2021: No one has ever been snubbed harder on a golf course by a guy they nearly just decapitated than Erik van Rooyen

By this point we’re guessing you’ve seen the footage a thousand times, but we’re going to show it to you again anyway. Ladies and gentlemen, Erik van Rooyen. That’s the South African after dunking his 17th tee shot in the water enroute to a back-nine 42 and a missed cut at the 2021 PGA Championship on Friday. In addition to nearly blinding a fan with a piece of shrapnel from the the tee marker, van Rooyen also nearly decapitated playing partner Matt Wallace’s caddie with a flying a club head, which broke free from its moorings and went hurtling across Kiawah to cap the tantrum.