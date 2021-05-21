Filing week wraps up for Election 2021

A third candidate filed to run for mayor of Anacortes just before the conclusion of filing week for the 2021 election, and two candidates — including the incumbent — filed to run for mayor of Concrete hours before the deadline on Friday.

Tammy Guffey will compete against two incumbent participants in Anacortes city politics, current City Council members Ryan Walters and Matt Miller, as the race is now set to go to an August primary election.

Walters, a council member since 2012, and Miller, elected in 2014, both announced their candidacies soon after incumbent Mayor Laurie Gere stated she wouldn’t seek a third term.

In Concrete, the other municipality with a mayoral race this year, two-term incumbent Jason Miller will run against Lorin Massingale, owner of Lorin Massingale Trucking.

Any race with three or more candidates will go to a primary election set for Aug. 3. The two leading candidates will then advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Candidates have until 4 p.m. Monday to withdraw from a race. Any contest without any candidates — of which there are nine this year — will go to a special three-day filing period, to be set at a later date.

A number of incumbent city council members throughout the county will be defending their seats this year.

In Mount Vernon, newly appointed Council member Juan Morales will face challenger Navor Tercero.

Mount Vernon Council member Richard Brocksmith, who is running for his second term, will also face an opponent, Larry M. Carpenter.

Three-term incumbent Gary Molenaar will defend his Mount Vernon City Council seat against candidate Garrett Martin.

Melissa Beaton, a one-term incumbent on City Council, will face off against challenger Christopher L. Sadler.

Mount Vernon Council member Iris Carias, who is also completing her first term, will run against Daniel Downs.

Only one of the four open Burlington City Council races will be contested. Bill Aslett, who’s served on the council for 20 years, will face off against Owen McClure.

Sedro-Woolley Council member Kevin Loy, who was appointed in January, will defend his seat in a primary against candidates Nickolas Lavacca and David J. Baer.

Meanwhile, Sedro-Woolley Council member Karl de Jong is running for a second term against Joe Burns, a first-time candidate and automotive shop foreman.

In Concrete, the seat belonging to Town Council member Michael Bartel is also set to go to a primary, with the filing of challengers Drew T. Jenkins and Blaine Burghduff.

With Anacortes City Council member Miller running for mayor, two candidates are in competition for his seat. Jeff Graf is a city planning commissioner, and Amanda Hubik works as a legislative aid for state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham.

Anacortes City Council member Bruce McDougall will defend his seat against candidate Sara Holahan.

Two Anacortes School Board races will go to a primary. In both cases, the incumbent did not file to run again.

Four candidates — Brian Adams, Anastasia Brencick, Celese Stevens and Meredith McIlmoyle — have filed to run for the seat now held by Bobbilyn Hogge.

Similarly, Diana Farnsworth, Erik Schorr and Jack Curtis have filed to run for a position occupied by Anacortes School Board member Erin Rieger.

Five candidates have filed for the Port of Skagit Commissioner Position 3 seat. Commissioner Bill Shuler announced in April he would not seek re-election.

The candidates in the port race are Griffin Berger, Jed Holmes, Mahlon B. Hull, Terry Sapp and Rebecca Skrinde.

See a full list of offices up for election and candidate filings on the Skagit County Elections web page.