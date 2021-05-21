newsbreak-logo
Construction work on portion of West Main Street to begin Sunday evening

By TAYLOR VANCE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
City officials are planning to restripe a portion of West Main from South Green Street to North Madison Street to improve public safety in the area. This would extend the three-lane designation already in place downtown. Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • Construction workers on Sunday evening will begin to perform maintenance work on a portion of West Main Street in the downtown area, which will eventually lead to a reconfiguration of the striping pattern on that road.

Dennis Bonds, the engineer for the city of Tupelo, told the Daily Journal workers will conduct mill and overlay work on West Main Street from Green Street to Crosstown starting around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Bonds said because the bulk of the maintenance work will be conducted at night; drivers likely won’t experience any major problems or detours during the day.

“I don’t anticipate any detours or delays during the day,” Bonds said. “Drivers might potentially have to drive over a milled surface.”

Regardless, Bonds encourages drivers to proceed with caution in the area during active construction work and to follow the traffic directions of any workers that may be present.

The mill and overlay work is expected to take around two weeks to complete. Then, construction workers will restripe the area on West Main Street from Green Street to Madison Street, which is also expected to take around two weeks to complete.

The Tupelo City Council in June 2020 voted to extend the three-lane configuration currently in place throughout most of the downtown district into the proposed area.

The Council agreed to have an eastbound and westbound bicycle lane, a turn lane, and an eastbound and westbound traffic lane. This would create a total of three main automobile traffic lanes between Green and Madison streets, as opposed to the four lanes that are currently in place between those blocks.

The portion of West Main Street extending from North Madison Street to Crosstown, however, would maintain its current striping pattern and lane configuration, with two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes, totaling four traffic lanes.

The idea to restripe the area on West Main Street partly stemmed from Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer parking in one of the parking spaces on the side of the road in front the post office and realizing the current stripe configuration made parking difficult for most people.

Palmer also said the new striping design will make traffic flow easier on Sunday for citizens who attend Calvary Baptist Church, which is also located on West Main Street.

“It’s going to make it much safer to get in and out of your car, go to the post office and go over to church,” Palmer previously said. “I think it’s a great move, it’s going to look good, and I think the citizens will really enjoy this.”

