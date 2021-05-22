newsbreak-logo
Maryville, MO

Dennis Ebrecht

nodawaynews.com
 1 day ago

Dennis Dean Ebrecht 59, Blackwell, OK, formerly of Maryville, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home. He was born September 5, 1961, to James and Loretta F. Ebrecht. He attended Maryville High School. Mr. Ebrecht's body has been cremated. A private service may be held by his family at...

