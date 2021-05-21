newsbreak-logo
Photography

Interesting Photo of the Day: Inside an Ice Cave

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the various landscapes and structures that we can find in nature, ice caves are one of the most interesting and fascinating. Unlike other easily accessible sites, ice caves are less frequently visited by travelers. This is one of the reasons why many of us find it so alluring. Photographer Tristan Todd took the following image of an ice cave in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia, Canada and it’s an excellent example of how beautiful they can be:

