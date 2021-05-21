Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro Star as Small-Time Criminals in First Teaser for No Sudden Move
The film also stars David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin and more. Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro are joining the crime world in their latest film. On Thursday, HBO Max dropped the first teaser for the upcoming film No Sudden Move, which stars an ensemble cast that includes Cheadle, 56, and del Toro, 54, as well as David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke.www.hot1061.com