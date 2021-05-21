Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro Star as Small-Time Criminals in First Teaser for No Sudden Move

Among the issues the few people who watched had with this year’s Academy Awards ceremony was its anticlimax. Instead of giving out the Best Picture trophy as the night’s final award, as is tradition, Best Actor was saved till the end. It was a curious choice that many speculated derived from Chadwick Boseman being that category’s frontrunner and the potential emotional impact of bestowing that award posthumously (as well as a probable speech from Boseman’s widow Simone Ledward Boseman). Boseman, however, did not win, and the actual winner, Anthony Hopkins, was not in attendance and so the quasi-social distanced ceremony ended abruptly.