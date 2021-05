Here in Western New York our relationship with Canada is unique and special. We are one region and two countries. Growing up here, we frequently traveled across the river for youth hockey tournaments and summer visits to the old Crystal Beach Amusement Park. Equally common for Canadians was coming down to watch the Maple Leafs play the Sabres and of course our mutual passion for the Buffalo Bills. And we both agree that Tim Hortons makes a great cup of coffee.