Drive through vaccine clinic coming to Pioneer Park soon

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In an effort to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible, a drive-through vaccination clinic will be available in Pioneer Park in the near future. According to Tessa Walker Linderman, Nurse Consultant with the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and part of the Alaska COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, while the logistics are still being planned, the clinic should open soon. Walker Linderman explained, “With the drive-through, the intent is that you would be able to come in your car and do your vaccination and do your waiting period while you’re still in your car - so it all would occur in the parking lot. You wouldn’t have to go into a building. Lots of logistics go into setting up a drive-through so that’s what we’re working through, but hopefully that will be up and running next week.”