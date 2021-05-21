newsbreak-logo
Elizabethton, TN

Stella Tester

By Delaney Scalf
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella Tester, age 92, of Elizabethton, TN passed away following an extended illness Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her residence. A native of Butler, she was the daughter of the late Parker Grant Main Sr. and Nettie Cable Main. Stella was an employee of Shadowline for 25 years. She was quiet, but had a dry sense of humor. Stella loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, being outdoors, and working around her home. She was a meticulous homemaker. Stella was of the Baptist faith.

