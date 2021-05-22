New historical feature to debut in NNL

This past week Janet Hawley, one of Nodaway County’s noted historians, dropped by the Nodaway News Leader office with a copy of “Travelogue of Nodaway County 1916.”. To say this is a great read is an understatement. The 31-page booklet was written by Vernon Nash, editor of The Democrat Forum, in July and August 1916. This was Nash’s personal account of his travels around Nodaway County in his Ford with traveling companion, Marion F. Smith with the hopes his readership would get acquainted with the county’s towns and most importantly many citizens.