Ice Age playground in Riverfront Park, final piece of voter-approved renovation, opens Friday
The final chapter of Riverfront Park’s seven-year, $64 million renovation isn’t wanting for stories. There’s the overarching playground theme of the Missoula floods, the massive glacial-fed torrents that carved much of the region’s geographic features, of course. But there’s also the rebirth of a beloved local skate park, a climbing boulder bearing the name of a native son mountaineer lost to an avalanche and, coming this fall, a new shrine to Spokane’s status as an outdoor basketball capital.www.spokesman.com