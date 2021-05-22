newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Ice Age playground in Riverfront Park, final piece of voter-approved renovation, opens Friday

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final chapter of Riverfront Park’s seven-year, $64 million renovation isn’t wanting for stories. There’s the overarching playground theme of the Missoula floods, the massive glacial-fed torrents that carved much of the region’s geographic features, of course. But there’s also the rebirth of a beloved local skate park, a climbing boulder bearing the name of a native son mountaineer lost to an avalanche and, coming this fall, a new shrine to Spokane’s status as an outdoor basketball capital.

www.spokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverfront Park#Ice Climbing#Urban Park#Ice Age#Missoula Floods#City Lights#Friday Night Lights#Rock Climbing#Ice Water#Rapunzel#U S Pavilion#Parks#Utf#Hooptown Usa#Multicare Health System#Hall Of Fame#Howse Peak#North Bank#Gonzaga Bulldog#Spokane Arts Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Front & Center: Rose and Blossom owner Terri O’Connor leads floral shop through change and adversity

Terri O’Connor believes in infusing joy into flowers and sending them out into the world. Owner of Rose & Blossom, O’Connor launched the flower shop as Just Roses in 1992, specializing in bringing customers fresh, farm-direct roses. The business rebranded to Rose & Blossom in 2014 and expanded to become a full-service florist, providing handmade arrangements for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and funerals from its two Spokane-area locations.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Vaccinated? Free booze could be in your future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccinated Washingtonians will soon be able to get a free drink, thanks to the Liquor and Cannabis Board. The LCB has announced that they will provide a limited allowance to local breweries, wineries and distilleries, so they can provide a pint of beer, glass of wine or other alcoholic drink to customers who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Spokane County, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Spokane’s most spendy condo listed for $2.5M

SPOKANE — For $2.5 million, a one-of-a-kind luxury condominium in downtown Spokane could be yours. The 3,440-square-foot condo above P.F. Chang’s in a building formerly occupied by Burlington Coat Factory at 809 W. Main Ave., Unit 301 was listed on the market last week. If the condo sells for its...
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Famous South Hill bison gives birth!

SPOKANE, Wash- If you live in the South Hill, you have a new neighbor!. Friday at 12:15 p.m. Bazel was born to the famous South Hill bison Baxter and Hazel. The bison caretaker, Jenn Bercier says her and owner Kevin Davidson came up with a combination of the names Baxter and Hazel, thus Bazel was named.
Spokane County, WAwa.gov

Newman Lake public access to close May 19-21

SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) public water access site at Newman Lake in eastern Spokane County will close May 19 through 21 to allow Spokane County Public Works to treat the lake with a one-time application of alum (aluminum sulfate). Access to the site is required as a staging and loading area for a large tanker truck to transfer the alum to a barge that will then distribute it throughout the lake.
Spokane, WAKREM

3 Things to know Monday

Americans have until Monday, May 17 to file their 2020 income taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS delayed the deadline from April 15 to May 17 to allow for more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. If taxpayers are unable to file their taxes by Monday, they can request an extension until October 15.
South Hill, WAPosted by
J.R. Heimbigner

White Dog Coffee On The South Hill Is Busy For A Reason

When it comes to coffee stands, few of them get it right. Have you ever driven down 57th on the South Hill and noticed how White Dog Coffee always has four or more cars backed up in line for both windows. I know I have. While this should be a sign that the coffee is good, I refused to stop and sit in that line for a cup of coffee.
Spokane, WAKXLY

Garfield Elementary students paint mural for Garland District

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Blue Door Theatre is getting a colorful upgrade this weekend. About 80 students from Garfield Elementary came out to paint a new mural in the Garland District. It’s all part of a $4,500 grant the school received from Spokane Arts. The students are working with professional...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

STCU opens four more branches

After more than a year being closed to customers, Spokane Teachers Credit Union will reopen lobbies Monday at four branches – two in Spokane County and two in Coeur d’Alene. The South Valley and Qualchan branches are opening in Spokane County; and the branches in downtown Coeur d’Alene and the...