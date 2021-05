Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 15 new on-campus cases of COVID-19, the lowest number in more than a month. From May 14-20, two staff members and 13 students at 10 schools across the district tested positive for the virus, and there were 82 quarantines. This compares with 23 on-campus cases and 178 quarantines during the previous reporting period and represents the second consecutive week of declines in the infection rate.