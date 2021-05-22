newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, CO

Below average snowpack has translated to stream flows that are half of normal levels

By Taylor Sienkiewicz
Summit Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSummit County’s snowpack is below average, but local streams are what are really suffering with significantly low flows. Treste Huse, a senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Boulder, said stream flows in Summit County are looking “not so great” with a number of streams and rivers showing below normal levels.

www.summitdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Summit County, CO
Government
County
Summit County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowpack#Reservoirs#Weather Forecasts#Keystone Gulch#Normal Stream Flows#Normal Flows#Average Stream Flow#Normal Levels#Precipitation Forecasts#Reservoir Forecasts#Streams#Soil Moisture Content#Runoff#Green Mountain Reservoir#Long Term Forecasts#Snake River#Mid April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Rain expected every day this week in Summit County

Summit County has a wet week ahead with at least a chance of showers forecast every day through the weekend. Caitlyn Mensch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boulder, said showers Monday, May 17, would kicks things off. “Given the system that’s coming through the area currently, it...
Boulder, CODaily Camera

High of 62 with afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 60s with afternoon storms today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 49, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Census estimates: Boulder growth slows as families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks, gulches, roads and roadside culverts in the Calwood burn area. The main areas of concern are Heil Valley Ranch and Lefthand Creek just above US 36. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Boulder The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Boulder County in northeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving toward the Calwood burn area. This will cause small stream flooding mainly over western portions of the burn area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include western areas of the Calwood burn area North Central Boulder County
Boulder, COburlington-record.com

Parts of Boulder Creek still impaired because of elevated levels of E. coli

Sections of Boulder Creek are still considered “impaired” because of elevated levels of E. coli in the water and people recreating in the creek should continue to take precautions, according to state and city officials. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment designated a stretch of Boulder Creek from...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Boulder County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Broomfield, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boulder, or 27 miles northwest of Denver, moving northwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Boulder, Jamestown, Sunshine and Niwot.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.