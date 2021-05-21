Arts calendar

National Juried Group Exhibition – The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is accepting submissions from artists to be considered for inclusion in a national juried exhibition titled “Nerd Alert!” on display Aug. 20-Sept. 23. A minimum of $400 in prizes will be awarded. All artwork must be original and completed within the last three years. Must be ages 18 or older. Deadline to apply is Tuesday. For more information or to apply, visit spokanearts.org/opportunities, or contact Erika Kovalenko at ekovalenko@cityofml.com.