newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Arts calendar

The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

National Juried Group Exhibition – The Moses Lake Museum and Art Center is accepting submissions from artists to be considered for inclusion in a national juried exhibition titled “Nerd Alert!” on display Aug. 20-Sept. 23. A minimum of $400 in prizes will be awarded. All artwork must be original and completed within the last three years. Must be ages 18 or older. Deadline to apply is Tuesday. For more information or to apply, visit spokanearts.org/opportunities, or contact Erika Kovalenko at ekovalenko@cityofml.com.

www.spokesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
City
Port Townsend, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Center#Photography#Media Arts#Creative Arts#Art#National Museum#Exhibit Space#The Moses Lake Museum#Printmaker#Corvidae Press#Moscow Artwalk#Dac Nw#Pottery Place#Sas#Print Artists#Regional Artists#Artwork#Free Studio Space#Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Spokane, WAKXLY

Garfield Elementary students paint mural for Garland District

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Blue Door Theatre is getting a colorful upgrade this weekend. About 80 students from Garfield Elementary came out to paint a new mural in the Garland District. It’s all part of a $4,500 grant the school received from Spokane Arts. The students are working with professional...
Spokane, WAspokanepublicradio.org

KPBX Kids' Concert: Sibling Revelry, Part 2

KPBX Presents Sibling Revelry: a concert featuring ensembles from four different families, playing classical music on strings, piano, and brass. Verne Windham hosts. In Part 2: the Morozov family and the Girges family. For more information on Spokane Public Radio events, and to listen to past KPBX Kids' Concerts, visit...
Washington Stateyaktrinews.com

New concerts added to Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash. – The Washington State Fair has added five more concerts to its 2021 Columbia Bank Concert Series. Joining the ticket this summer are Roger Daltrey, Founding member/singer of The Who; Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus, pop acts boasting 1.5 billion cumulative streams; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians; Sublime with Rome, reggae rock crowd pleasers armed with a new album; and Lee Brice, a country music star with eight #1 singles.
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Fairmount Memorial Association to host memorial weekend events

SPOKANE, Wash. - For those staying local and looking to get out for Memorial Day weekend, Fairmount Memorial Association has a full lineup of outdoor activities planned. SATURDAY, MAY 29, 10 A.M. The 1st Annual Race to Remember 5k Fun Run will take place at Riverside Memorial Park. Participants can...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Vaccinated? Free booze could be in your future

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccinated Washingtonians will soon be able to get a free drink, thanks to the Liquor and Cannabis Board. The LCB has announced that they will provide a limited allowance to local breweries, wineries and distilleries, so they can provide a pint of beer, glass of wine or other alcoholic drink to customers who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

In the Garden: Master Gardener Foundation hosts ‘Conversations on Nature’

I’ve always noticed that gardeners are resilient and willing to embrace change. Even though the pandemic has made it more challenging for in-person events to take place, local organizations have come up with creative ways to add to our enjoyment while continuing to have a positive impact on our community. Gardeners are enthusiastically embracing these new options.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Front & Center: Rose and Blossom owner Terri O’Connor leads floral shop through change and adversity

Terri O’Connor believes in infusing joy into flowers and sending them out into the world. Owner of Rose & Blossom, O’Connor launched the flower shop as Just Roses in 1992, specializing in bringing customers fresh, farm-direct roses. The business rebranded to Rose & Blossom in 2014 and expanded to become a full-service florist, providing handmade arrangements for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries and funerals from its two Spokane-area locations.
Spokane, WAspokanepublicradio.org

As Restrictions Lift, Live Music Returns to Spokane

It’s been more than a year since most people in Washington have seen a live music performance. But with Spokane County now in phase three of the state’s reopening protocol, live music has returned to some venues in Spokane. The past year has been challenging for small business owners, especially...
Spokane County, WALewiston Morning Tribune

Spokane’s most spendy condo listed for $2.5M

SPOKANE — For $2.5 million, a one-of-a-kind luxury condominium in downtown Spokane could be yours. The 3,440-square-foot condo above P.F. Chang’s in a building formerly occupied by Burlington Coat Factory at 809 W. Main Ave., Unit 301 was listed on the market last week. If the condo sells for its...
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Big Bend CC instructor tapped for Humanities Washington speaker series

MOSES LAKE — Big Bend Community College English instructor and author Dr. Allison Palumbo was recently selected for the 2021-23 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau series, according to a press release from the college. Palumbo will travel throughout the state over the next two years to speak on American popular culture, feminism and intimacy studies.
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

Twilla Dawn McElmurry

Twilla Dawn McElmurry, 49, of Hammond, Oregon, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 29, 2021. As a child Twilla developed a passion for medicine and science that never dwindled. She graduated from Moses Lake High School with honors and went on to receive her BS in natural science with an emphasis in human biology. She then completed her clinical laboratory science degree.
Moses Lake, WAColumbia Basin Herald

MLHS volunteers beautify downtown with flowers

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake High School FFA members, MLHS horticulture students and some teachers fanned through downtown Wednesday morning, removing plants from their containers, loosening root balls, calculating plant placement. And before noon all the planter boxes downtown were filled with flowers and ornamental grasses. It’s a yearly project...
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Films to celebrate Asian Pacific Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month, which celebrates the contributions and culture of Americans with Asian and Pacific Islander heritage across the United States. This represents a large group of people with a wide variety of cultures, from the entire Asian continent to the Pacific Islands, Micronesia and Polynesia.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Creative thinking: Moses Lake launches downtown revitalization

The idea to transition downtown Moses Lake into a Creative District came last year, said Dollie Boyd, Moses Lake Museum & Art Center manager. An official Creative District designation comes from the Washington State Arts Commission, formed in 1961 by state legislature. Once granted, the commission provides proper designation, signage, resources and, of course, money.
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Mother’s Day 2021: Brunch is back; flowers always a hit

MOSES LAKE — There’s not going to be a buffet at the Porterhouse Steakhouse this year for Mother’s Day like there usually is. But as Cale Russell, the CEO of Ten Pin Territories (the name given to the collection of companies that includes Ten Pin Brewing, Papa’s Casino, Lake Bowl and Arcade, Ten Pin Inn and Suites and the Porterhouse), noted — at least restaurants can be open for Mother’s Day this year.