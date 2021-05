Businesses across the country are struggling to find workers, and transportation and logistics may be among the hardest hit. U.S. job openings hit a record high of 8 million in March according to labor department data released Tuesday, but many companies are having a tough time finding workers to fill those slots; the data showed that job vacancies outstripped hires by more than 2 million during the month, the highest gap on record. The news came on the heels of Friday’s disappointing April jobs report, in which the labor department said employers added 266,000 jobs—far less than the roughly 1 million some economists had forecast.