Member Info for DC26

This summer looks to be a scorcher, and there’s no better place to retreat than your home theater, especially if you have a nice, big screen like those available in these 4K TV deals. Bigger isn’t always better, but nothing can immerse you in a movie, show, or video game like a giant screen, and right now, at Walmart, you can get this 70-inch JVC 4K UHD 2160p Roku Smart TV for only $548. That’s an incredible discount of $352 off from its regular price of $900. Make your summer, and your year, by fulfilling your home theater’s potential with this incredible deal at Walmart.