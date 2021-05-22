newsbreak-logo
Tezos Market Cap Hits $3.20 Billion (XTZ)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00009778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.20 billion and approximately $348.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com
Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, XRP and Polkadot: Watch out for these recovery signs

Altcoins are recovering from the bloodbath, however the recovery is slow and there are specific signs pointing towards it. Altcoins in the top 25 have noted a drop in price and social volume, the trade volume has increased consistently. Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, XRP and Polkadot’s price has dropped by over 30% in the past week. Additionally, Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 45% and Ethereum’s below 20%. The dominance of altcoins has increased, despite the overall drop in crypto market capitalization.
Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $7,462.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 58.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $7,462.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SmartMesh (SMT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $467,806.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. SmartMesh has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $467,806.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Flixxo (FLIXX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $6,291.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.
SakeToken (SAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $252,455.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a total market cap of $14.18 million and approximately $252,455.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SakeToken has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $422.49 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $422.49 million and $26.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Perth Mint Gold Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,888.26 or 0.05816549 BTC on exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $77,594.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $66.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges.
Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.49 million and $321,406.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.
ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0680 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. ZENZO has a total market cap of $942,529.13 and approximately $3,611.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.
TitanSwap Price Reaches $2.95 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $157.38 million and $11.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00007899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.
ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Hits $303,630.96

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $303,630.96 and $20.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.
PressOne (PRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.01 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $27,894.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
VORTECS Report: While Bitcoin gained just 10% since Jan 3, this crypto trading strategy netted 2,150% ROI

Bitcoin may be suffering through a succession of negative news stories, but some crypto investors are still celebrating major gains in 2021’s altcoin bull market. Since January 3 this year, Cointelegraph Markets Pro has been live-testing 42 separate automated strategies based on the proprietary VORTECS™ algorithm developed in partnership with The TIE, a data analytics firm.
These Undervalued Altcoins Are Ready for Liftoff, Says Crypto Trader Tyler Swope

Cryptocurrency trader and YouTuber Tyler Swope is naming three undervalued altcoins that he says are poised to blast off in the midst of a marketwide collapse. In a new video, the crypto analyst tells his 243,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s looking at RLC, which is the native token of decentralized cloud computing platform iExec. Swope says he sees a new altcoin hype wave on the horizon and one of the coins that could take off is RLC after the coin’s recent addition to a big crypto exchange.
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP Price Analysis: 22 May

Another flood of selling pressure erased nearly $200 Billion from the global crypto market cap over the last 24 hours. Market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum moved back to monthly lows and tremors were felt across most alts. Large cap alts such as Cardano and XRP dropped below key support levels under severe bearish conditions.
Ethereum Whale Transactions Above $100k Peak to January 2018 Levels

Ethereum whale transactions above $100k have reached levels last seen in January 2018. Ethereum has lost above 50% of its gains since setting an all-time high mid this month. The increment of whale transactions coupled with the rapid sell-off is indicative of a potential top for Ethereum. Ethereum’s correlation to...
Opinion: FUD Leads to the Collapse of the Crypto Market

FUD news in the major media leads to panic and market collapse. This opinion has now spread on the network. Many crypto enthusiasts familiar with the situation in China say that Bloomberg and Reuters are exaggerating. From a post about the dangers of mining Bitcoin to the environment, written by...