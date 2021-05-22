Tezos Market Cap Hits $3.20 Billion (XTZ)

Cryptocurrency trader and YouTuber Tyler Swope is naming three undervalued altcoins that he says are poised to blast off in the midst of a marketwide collapse. In a new video, the crypto analyst tells his 243,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s looking at RLC, which is the native token of decentralized cloud computing platform iExec. Swope says he sees a new altcoin hype wave on the horizon and one of the coins that could take off is RLC after the coin’s recent addition to a big crypto exchange.