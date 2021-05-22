newsbreak-logo
DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0041

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $20.01 million and $266,789.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

