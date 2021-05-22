Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $18.20

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.