newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $18.20

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwk#Ubs Group Ag#Market Analyst#Equities Analysts#Credit Suisse Analysts#Stock Price#Bank Of America#Zacks Investment Research#The Goldman Sachs Group#Credit Suisse Group#Peg#Sec#Ubs Group Ag#The Cushman Wakefield#Cwk Shares#Target Price#Analyst Estimates#Trading#Ratings#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $311,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS. A number of analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. GDS traded down $2.94 on...
Economymodernreaders.com

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker Acquires 12,500 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$101.56 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Omaha, NEmodernreaders.com

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.09% of Forward Air worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$16.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $16.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $19.03 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 640 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.63.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.