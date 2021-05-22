Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Target Price at $18.20
Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.www.modernreaders.com