I’ve just had melanoma removed from my back. Thankfully, all malignant cells were excised they say—for now. But this form of cancer is daunting. It can pop up most anywhere, an unwelcome reminder of years of foolish sunbathing as a freckly, strawberry-blonde teenager. For the next couple of years, at least, I’m to undergo the dermatologist’s scrutiny every three months and advise my dentist, ophthalmologist, and other specialists to be on the lookout for these rogue cells. This reminder of my mortality makes me think about how I’m using the time I have left. Do I use it wisely? Do I waste it?